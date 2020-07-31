1 dead, 3 injured in head-on crash in Vista

VISTA (CNS) – A 51-year-old man was killed and three others were injured in a head-on crash near a Vista intersection, authorities said Friday.

The crash was reported around 10:55 p.m. Thursday on West Vista Way near Copper Avenue, San Diego County Sheriff’s Sgt. Hernan Gonzalez said.

A 22-year-old woman was driving an Infiniti sedan westbound on West Vista Way when she allowed the car to veer into the path of a Chevrolet hatchback that was heading eastbound on West Vista Way, Gonzalez said.

The Chevy driver, a 51-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger in the Chevy was taken to Palomar Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, the sergeant said. The deceased man’s name was withheld pending family notification.

The Infiniti driver was also taken to Palomar Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, while a passenger in her vehicle was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego with minor injuries, Gonzalez said.

Alcohol was believed to have been a factor in the crash, Gonzalez said.