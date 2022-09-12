EL CAJON, Calif. – One person was killed and another was injured in a single vehicle crash in El Cajon early Monday morning, authorities said.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. in the 1500 block of Greenfield Drive when officers and EMS officials were dispatched for reports of a vehicle that had crashed into a power pole and a brick wall, according to Lt. Darrin Forster with the El Cajon Police Department.

Officers located the vehicle, a 2020 black Chevrolet Silverado, and found two people inside with serious injuries.

A 37-year-old female driver and a 45-year-old male passenger were both removed from the truck and transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital. The man was later pronounced deceased. At this time, officials say the woman is expected to survive.

Police say that it appears that the car was traveling westbound on Greenfield Drive when the driver lost control and veered off the road.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this collision.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to reach out to police at 619-579-3311.