1 dead, 1 hospitalized after calls about shots fired in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A man is dead and a second person is hurt after a call about shots fired in Oceanside early Wednesday, according to police.

The Oceanside Police Department started investigating around 1:15 a.m. when they got calls about gunshots near 300 Moonstone Way. Witnesses also described a car seen leaving the area, and a car was stopped near SR-76 and Douglas Drive as part of the investigation.

Six people were inside the car, including someone suffering from a gunshot wound who was taken by helicopter to Scripps in La Jolla in stable condition, a police spokesperson said.

Back on Moonstone Way, police found a man dead inside a home. It was unclear what led to the man’s death and several people were detained as detectives investigated.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

