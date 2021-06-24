1 dead, 1 detained in Barrio Logan area

SAN DIEGO – At least one person is dead and another person is in police custody Thursday afternoon in the Barrio Logan area, authorities said.

San Diego police homicide investigators in the area of 28th Street and Boston Avenue after receiving a call about an incident before 4:10 p.m. It is unclear if there’s any relationship between the deceased and the person being detained by police. Neither have been publicly identified.

SkyFOX video of the scene shows about a dozen police vehicles parked in front of a building in the area.

Police have closed the 2800 block of Boston Avenue in both directions for the next few hours while the investigation is ongoing.

“We ask that motorists please use alternative routes,” the department said in a tweet.

Other details about the incident were not immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.