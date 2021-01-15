1 burned in hash oil explosion

SAN DIEGO — One person was burned Friday morning in a hash oil explosion at a City Heights home.

The explosion was reported shortly after 8 a.m. at an apartment in the 3700 block of Marlborough Avenue, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Firefighters determined the explosion was the result of hash oil, a concentrated cannabis extract also known as honey oil. The department’s Hazardous Materials team was called to the scene.

Firefighters evacuated all 24 residents from the complex and American Red Cross was called to help those who had been displaced.

One person was taken to UCSD Medical Center, according to the department. The extent of their burn injuries was not known.

