Man thrown from car, badly hurt after crashing into tree

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man was ejected from his car and seriously injured Thursday when he swerved off a College Area street and crashed into a tree, authorities reported.

The wreck occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Montezuma Road, just southwest of San Diego Statue University, according to police.

Officers were flagged down by a person who said they saw a driver who may have been asleep at the wheel. A short time later, the man crashed into the tree and was thrown from his vehicle by the impact, San Diego Police Department told FOX 5.

SkyFOX video showed the severely damaged red sedan sitting in the median after an ambulance left the scene.

The accident forced a closure of the roadway between Collwood Boulevard and 54th Street into the early afternoon.