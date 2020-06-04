1 arrested in Escondido crash that killed 4 people

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – A 28-year-old woman who police say was the driver of a vehicle that killed four pedestrians last month in Escondido was arrested Thursday in connection to the incident.

Escondido resident Ashley Rene Williams.

Escondido resident Ashley Rene Williams is being charged with four counts of murder and four counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, police said Thursday. Officers say Williams was driving at about 8:30 p.m. May 5 on San Pasqual Valley Road near Oak Hill Drive when she struck a man, a woman and two boys.

The 33-year-old man and an 11-year-old boy were pronounced dead at the scene. A 50-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy were taken to Palomar Medical Center, where they later died.

In a news release, Escondido Police said the case “has been a devastating event for our community.”

Williams will be booked into the Vista Detention Center after processing, according to the police.