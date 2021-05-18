1 arrested as CBP seizes $5.5M worth of meth stashed in medical supplies shipment

Nearly 2,500 pounds of methamphetamine stashed in a shipment of medical supplies was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers over the weekend at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility, the agency said Tuesday. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection photo)

SAN DIEGO – Nearly 2,500 pounds of methamphetamine stashed in a shipment of medical supplies was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers over the weekend at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility, the agency said Tuesday.

At about 9:45 a.m. Saturday, CBP officers singled out a driver with a tractor-trailer shipment for additional screening. According to an agency news release, the screening detected “anomalies” within the cargo shipment and a canine soon alerted officers to one of its pallets.

Officers found 120 packages interspersed with the shipment’s various medical supplies. In total, it contained approximately 2,425 pounds of methamphetamine worth roughly $5.5 million, CBP said.

The driver, described as a 29-year-old Mexican man, was arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In a statement, Anne Maricich, acting CBP Director of Field Operations in San Diego, said much of what officers see each day is “legitimate travelers and legitimate cargo that needs to speed its way into the U.S. as a critical part of our economy.”

“But CBP officers know that we must remain vigilant,” Maricich said. “Transnational criminal organizations will attempt any avenue they can think of to try and smuggle their illicit drugs into the U.S.”