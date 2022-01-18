1 arrested after motel fire in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – One person was taken into custody Tuesday after a firefighters quickly put out a blaze at a two-story motel near the Stockton neighborhood.

The unidentified person was removed by San Diego Police officers after a fire with heavy smoke broke out early Tuesday morning on the first floor at the Lodge at 32nd, located at 740 32nd St., according to the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department.

Firefighters arrived at 12:45 a.m. and had the flames knocked down in 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported, but damages to the motel were estimated at about $35,000. No further information was immediately available.

