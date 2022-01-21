1 arrested after man’s body found in East Village parking lot

SAN DIEGO – A 62-year-old man was arrested Friday under suspicion that he mishandled human remains after police said they found a body in an East Village parking lot.

San Diego police detained Timothy Martin following a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Commerical Street, police Lt. Jud Campbell said in a news release. His arrest came in the time after officers were alerted about 7:30 a.m. about the body of a deceased man in the parking lot at 600 16th St., which sits to the west of Interstate 5.

Officers from the department’s Central Division determined that the man “likely died somewhere else” and was transported and left in the lot by a vehicle, according to Campbell.

The man was not positively identified by police. He was described as being possibly in his 50s or 60s and was found fully clothed with a cane near him and with no obvious signs of trauma, Campbell said. His cause of death will be determined in an examination by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

In an email to FOX 5, Campbell said police Friday were searching for Martin’s specific vehicle, but did not share additional details citing the pending investigation by the department’s Homicide Unit.

Police asked anyone with information on the incident to contact the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 888-580-8477.