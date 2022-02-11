1 arrested after driver leads police on pursuit in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. — Authorities made an arrest Friday after a driver led police on a chase in El Cajon.

SkyFOX was over the scene where the driver was seen traveling at high speeds, maneuvering their way through a residential community from San Diego police.

After about 15 minutes, the driver stopped at a home on Broadway at 1245 N Mollison Ave and got out of the car to escape from officers. Police surrounded the car and were able to arrest the suspected driver after a short foot chase.

SDPD said the pursuit initially started from a traffic violation.

No other details were released about the incident.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

