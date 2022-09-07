SAN DIEGO – An anonymous tip sent into the San Diego Crime Stoppers led police to the discovery of more than $1.2 million in cash, authorities said.

Officers with the San Diego Police Department’s Narcotics Unit recently found the cash, a handgun, ammunition and several pounds of cannabis and cannabis products inside of a home in the 3100 block of 44th Street, according to Lt. Adam Sharki.



Cash found by San Diego Police Department officers (SDPD)

The home where the contraband and cash were found is less than 1000 feet from Monroe Clark Middle School, officials said. In California, it’s illegal to sell marijuana within 600 feet of a school campus.

The tip called in led detectives to conduct surveillance on the home and a suspect before a court-issued search warrant was eventually executed.

Joshua Santivanez, 31, was arrested on suspicion of narcotics and weapon-related offenses.