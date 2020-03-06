Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Local
Alleged shoplifter hit by car after running into street
Video
Carjacking suspect runs through home during chase
Local scientists fight to save northern white rhinos from extinction
Police search for hit-and-run driver after finding injured woman
SDSU plans for ‘virtual classrooms’ in case coronavirus outbreak worsens
Video
More Local Headlines
County’s average gas price reaches lowest point since last March
12-year-old hospitalized after shooting himself in the leg
8 arrested on suspicion of DUI in Escondido
Driver dies as SUV crashes off freeway, slams into tree
Video
CRSSD festival to go on as planned despite coronavirus concerns
Video
Census counting begins for ‘hard-to-count’ communities
Cleaning companies see surge in business during coronavirus outbreak
Video
Caregiver sentenced 13 years for false imprisonment of seniors
San Diegans warned of price gouging amid coronavirus fears
Video
Newborn found dead in restroom stall at SoCal park
Video