Local mother, 2 young children stranded in Wuhan during coronavirus quarantine

SAN DIEGO -- A San Diego resident said Friday he is worried for his wife and two small children who are currently stranded in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

Ken Burnett's wife, Yanjum Wei, was traveling in China for the Lunar New Year with their 3-year-old son, Rowan, and 1-year-old daughter, Mia, when the outbreak began.

"My little kids are trapped," Burnett said. They're trapped in a little room and for who knows how long. Months? Maybe three months; it could be. I don't know."

He says Wei and their children are holed up in an apartment with Wei's parents, but he fears for their health.

"What if my wife gets sick? What if her parents get sick? Who's going to take care of the kids?" he said.

As his family hunkers down in Wuhan, Burnett says he has been in contact with anyone he can find to help get his family home -- including the office of Calif. Sen. Kamala Harris and the State Department. But so far, he feels no progress has been made.

"We've gotten a couple of mass emails, the same that everybody else gets. But they haven't responded to our emails -- or if we call them, we just get routed to an information line where they just tell us there's no information," Burnett said.

It has been a frustrating process that he says has left him emotionally exhausted.

"We don't have a lot of faith based on our experience, but we're still hopeful," Burnett said.