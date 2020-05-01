Local group feeds medical workers, supports restaurants

SAN DIEGO — A new organization called the Front Line Appreciation Group — or FLAG — is helping keep San Diego’s medical professionals fed, and helping keep our local restaurants in business.

They have served more than 1,700 meals and received over $15,000 in donations so far. They’ve been making deliveries to area hospitals and are becoming the link between many restaurants and our medical staff who are working around the clock.

Watch Heather Lake’s interview with one of the organizers, and learn about how you can help by clicking here.