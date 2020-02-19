Local doctor returns from helping coronavirus evacuees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A local team of federal disaster response volunteers has returned home after deploying to help coronavirus evacuees in another part of the country.

Doctor Jake Jacoby is the commander of the Disaster Medical System's Disaster Medical Assistance Team, part of the Department of Health and Human Services. They train regularly in a warehouse in Miramar to respond to medical and public health emergencies, like coronavirus, across the country.

The commander just got back home to San Diego County after helping coronavirus evacuees at Camp Ashland in Nebraska, where he helped care for 57 passengers. When it comes to disasters, you want Doctor Jake Jacoby on your team.

“Our team has responded to over 20 federally declared disasters including hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, 9/11 and we’ve done some special kinds of events,” says Dr. Jacoby.

Dr. Jacoby says the quarantine was not all serious. He highlighted how his team helped one of the passenger’s celebrate first birthday.

“Our team helped out anyway we could,” says Dr. Jacoby.

He didn't treat people locally, but just down the street from his office, 166 passengers were released from their 14-day quarantine at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. The passengers were released to go back to their homes across the country.

“The staff very helpful and they check us every day,” said Kai, a passenger. “We feel very safe over there.”

Kai says he was grateful for how professionally the staff treated him.

“All the supplies very sufficient,” says Kai. “We really appreciate to the government and the military base.”