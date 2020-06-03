Local businesses prepare for potential looting

SAN DIEGO – After a weekend of looting and vandalism in downtown San Diego, many business in the area have begun bosrding up their windows and reinforcing their doors

So far this week, protests have been peaceful, but dozens of businesses aren’t taking any chances. After all, an ounce of prevention is worth “a pound of cure,” said Rose Marie Royster, owner of a building at the corner of Main and G streets.

“The message I’m getting now is there is a big protest citywide scheduled Saturday,” she said. “I don’t have any way to confirm that. It’s just what I heard.”

She’s not the only one concerned and planning ahead.

“Yes, I was a little surprised,” said Jazmin Gonzalez, spokeswoman for 1-800-BoardUp. “It’s been crazy. There’s guys who haven’t slept in over 24 hours. They are working nonstop. We got over 50 calls yesterday.”

The business she works for helps board businesses up to protect windows and prevent looters from breaking in. She said business has been overwhelming since the weekend.

The company charges in the hundreds — not thousands — for most jobs. Gonzalez said that modest investment could save business owners far more in the long run.