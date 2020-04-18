Local businesses come up empty with PPP funds

SAN DIEGO – The $349 billion emergency small business lending program officially ran out of money Thursday. Now many local business owners, who are waiting on their application, are wondering how much longer they will stay open.

“It’s really tough to keep the doors open — the revenue is down by over 50 percent,” said Cecelia Moreno, owner of Crest Cafe in Hillcrest.

Moreno says she’s working harder than ever because of the pandemic.

“I had to lay off 50 to 60 percent of my work force. We’re working with a skeleton crew,” she said.

Moreno immediately applied when the government offered help through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) offering forgivable loans if 75 percent of borrowed money is used for payroll expenses and hiring back workers.

But then a few days passed.

“Heard nothing, received nothing,” Moreno said.

Moreno, along with many other small business owners, were left in the lurch – finding out through the Small Business Administration that the PPP money had run out.

“I’m a little in limbo in that I haven’t heard a hard ‘no’ from the SBA or from the bank, but I certainly haven’t heard a ‘yes,'” said Moreno.

Moreno knows she’s not alone.

“There’s a lot of people that are so stressed and have so much anxiety about their businesses,” she said. “I think there’s going to be a lot of places that will not be able to reopen if they don’t get this money.”

Now Moreno is evaluating how much longer Crest Cafe can stay open under the current conditions.

“I will be evaluating hard come June 1st,” she said. “You can only afford to bleed so much.”