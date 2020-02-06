Local businesses affected by coronavirus concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The owner of a well-known, upscale Asian seafood restaurant in the Convoy District of Kearny Mesa says the fear of coronavirus is affecting his business, the economy and his employees.

Dr. Allen Chan said he has seen about a 20% decrease in business at his restaurant Jasmine in recent weeks. A similar decrease is being reported worldwide as fears continue to grow over the spread of the deadly outbreak.

In an effort to calm fears and encourage everyone to continue to patronize the booming district, City Councilman Chris Cate and County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher walked the community Tuesday to provide information and answer questions.

"We’re asking individuals to be vigilant, to take necessary precautions, do not let social media rumors turn into stereotypes turn into bigotry ... and patronize incredible small businesses that all San Diegans have come to know and love," Cate said.

Meantime, employees at Jasmine are taking additional steps to make people feel safe, including displaying visible information about the virus, installing hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the restaurant and encouraging servers to wear masks.

Dr. Chan said the number of flu deaths should be the real concern. There have been nearly 11,000 related fatalities in the United States this flu season.