Local attorney sentenced for sex with prostitutes

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A San Diego attorney who had sex with a woman and a teenage girl in exchange for money was sentenced Monday to nearly four years in federal custody.

William David Turley, 61, pleaded guilty last year to enticing and coercing a female to engage in prostitution and was sentenced to 46 months in custody and ordered to pay the minor victim $50,000 in restitution.

Turley met both the woman and girl on the website sugardaddymeet.com, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said Turley flew a woman from California to Las Vegas on May 3, 2018, where he paid her between $1,500 and $1,800 for sex. He also paid for the woman’s flight and other travel expenses.

On May 12, 2018, he met the underage victim, who told Turley she was 18 years old, but then conceded that she was a high school student, prosecutors said. Turley was also aware that he could not meet the girl on weekends because she was grounded and that her parents had taken her cell phone away due to poor performance in school, according to prosecutors.

Turley paid the girl $300, purchased a new cell phone for her and had sex with her in his car on May 16, 2018, prosecutors said.