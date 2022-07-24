SAN DIEGO – The Helen Woodward Animal Center is taking part in a nationwide effort to rehome 4,000 beagles who were recently rescued from a Virginia lab testing breeding facility, officials announced Sunday.

45 of the animals rescued from Envigo RMS in Virginia arrived in Rancho Santa Fe at the animal center for rehabilitation and adoption by loving families in Southern California.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Envigo RMS had kept the animals in “dire circumstances” and a Consent Decree filed on July 15 found that “the company was failing to provide humane care and treatment to the thousands of beagles.”

Helen Woodward Animal Center officials say that the beagles will soon be up for adoption following a standard health and temperament check and a foster period.

Once the animals have gone through these steps and have been spayed and neutered, they will be ready for adoption. While they did not provide a concrete date, Helen Woodward reps said that they could be available “as soon as next weekend.”

“This has been a challenging year for many shelters and we know that trying to find organizations that have the room for such a large number of canines is tough” stated Helen Woodward Animal Center Adoption Services Director Hella Tyler. “We are grateful to have such an extraordinary group of foster families that can help us save these lives. These puppies really need love and human kindness to show them all of the wonderful things a normal puppy’s life should provide. We couldn’t be more thrilled to assist with this rescue.”

Anyone who would like to adopt or help out with the effort to rehabilitate the beagles at the Helen Woodward Animal Center can click HERE. Officials have also created an Amazon list for supplies needed. You can find that list HERE.