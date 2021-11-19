3 juveniles shot in Hinkley High School parking lot, all expected to survive

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Aurora police said three juveniles were shot and injured Friday in the parking lot of Hinkley High School following a fight that escalated to gun violence.

Two were students at Hinkley and one was a student at APS Avenues.

“I need the public’s help. There was a fight that started in this parking lot and then it went to a shooting,” Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said in a press conference.

Wilson said a school security officer “heroically” returned fire and then applied a tourniquet to one of the students.

“I do want to applaud his actions,” she said.

The investigation is still ongoing, but Wilson said she believes one of the people who was shot is a suspect and the other two are victims.

Additionally, police have possession of a white pickup truck that was believed to be involved in the shooting.

Wilson would not say how many suspects there are, but did say there were multiple people firing shots.

At this time it is unknown if this shooting is connected to a shooting at Nome Park earlier this week, when six teens were shot during a drive-by shooting, but Nome Park is about 12 minutes driving from Hinkley High School.

“We were all shaken by what happened on Monday,” Wilson told reporters. “And then, as we’re driving to a peace march, we have another one. So, I’m very frustrated.”

The shooting at Hinkley prompted East Middle School just west of the high school to be placed on secure perimeter. That was later lifted.

Aurora City Manager Jim Twombly called the two shootings this week near schools “heartbreaking” in a statement Friday afternoon. He also talked about efforts the city needs to make to reduce incidents like this moving forward:

“This week’s violence near our schools is heartbreaking, and I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish experienced by the victims and their families. In addition, teachers and students at our schools are impacted by this outbreak of violence. Our community is still reeling from the shooting of six teenagers on Monday, and we find ourselves facing yet another senseless act of violence. It is the responsibility of all community members and stakeholders to invest in the safety of our youth. We must commit our time and resources to the city’s Youth Violence Prevention Program and our public safety partners to identify ways for increased involvement and better solutions. We will work collaboratively with our community partners to identify solutions and rally the support of our residents.” Aurora City Manager Jim Twombly

District Attorney John Kellner echoed Twombly’s call to end juvenile violence:

“This is the second shooting in Aurora this week that has impacted students’ ability to feel safe at school. No child or teenager should be fearful just going to class – a normal activity we can all relate to. Our community rightly is demanding an end to this violence, and we will stand with them in using every tool we have to prosecute aggressively anyone connected to these attacks on students.” District Attorney John Kellner

Anyone with information about this shooting, Monday’s shooting, or any other violence is asked to call Crime Stoppers: 720 913 STOP.