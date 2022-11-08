Some congressional races being called

As polls begin to close nationwide, the Associated Press has started to call some races.

That includes the U.S. Senate race in Kentucky, where Republican Rand Paul has secured his third term. He defeated Charles Booker, the first Black Democratic nominee for the Senate in the Bluegrass State.

Another Republican, Senator Tim Scott, has won his reelection race in South Carolina. He beat Democratic state Rep. Krystle Matthews for a second full term that he is calling his last.

In Vermont, Democrat Peter Welch has won the election to U.S. Senate. He defeated a little-known Republican challenger, Gerald Malloy, for the Senate seat being vacated by Patrick Leahy, the longest-serving member of the upper chamber.

Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost, a 25-year-old gun reform and social justice activist, has defeated Republican Calvin Wimbish for a Florida U.S. House seat.

What early exit polls are saying

An early exit poll conducted by Edison Research for CNN asked voters Tuesday how they felt about the two major political parties when it came to the biggest issues dominating the news cycle.

The poll found that more voters said they trusted Republicans to handle inflation and crime better than Democrats.

Voters sided with Democrats, however, when it came to which party they trusted to handle abortion-related issues. Over the summer, the Supreme Court voted to strike down Roe V. Wade, opening the door for conservative-led states across the nation to enact strict “trigger bans” against abortion rights.

Polls beginning to close

The first polls of the night have closed in portions of Indiana and Kentucky, The Hill reports. 7 p.m. eastern will bring closures in Georgia, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia and parts of Florida. Of those states, Florida and Georgia will perhaps be the most closely watched nationally with high-profile gubernatorial races and swing Senate seats up for grabs.

Early vote totals have pointed toward record-breaking turnout for a non-presidential election year, reaching a 40-year high with more than 40 million votes cast.

Former President Trump grabs headlines

Even though he’s two years removed from the ballot, former President Donald Trump found a way to make headlines on election day, sitting down with Nexstar’s NewsNation for an exclusive interview where he took credit for Ron DeSantis’ election as Florida governor.

DeSantis is now seen as Trump’s primary rival for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024 and the former president took credit for raising him from relative obscurity during an interview with Markie Martin.

“He was not going to be able to even be a factor in the race,” Trump said, referring to the GOP gubernatorial primary. “And as soon as I endorsed him, within moments, the race was over.”

During a ranging interview, trump spoke on the midterms and election integrity. The full interview with NewsNation’s Markie Martin will air at 6 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. CT on NewsNation.

Marijuana legalization on the ballot in 5 states

Voters in five states are deciding on Election Day whether to approve recreational marijuana.

The proposals going before voters in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota on Tuesday could signal a major shift toward legalization in even the most conservative parts of the country.

The proposals follow President Joe Biden’s announcement that he’ll pardon thousands of Americans convicted of simple possession. Recreational marijuana is legal in 19 states, and the five states with ballot measures already have legal medical marijuana programs.

Another proposal on Colorado’s ballot would allow the use of certain psychedelic substances.

Tracking voting issues across the United States

Election security and voter intimidation concerns have made national headlines for months leading up to the November 8 midterm elections. The early hours of election day raised no major widespread issues, but there have been isolated problems at polling locations in several states.

In Champagne County, Ill. the county clerk reported that a denial of service cyberattack has slowed servers for the county of 200,000 plus residents. Nexstar’s WCIA reports that voting there continues normally and securely according to the clerk.

Nexstar’s WBRE reports that a shortage of paper ballots forced Luzerne County, Pa. to extend voting hours to 10 p.m. Tuesday. Typically the cutoff for residents is 8 p.m.

Reports of glitches in tabulation machines in Maricopa County, Az. have generated national headlines as the state hosts contentious Senate and gubernatorial races. The Secretary of State there assures voters all ballots will be counted “under the observation of political parties.”

Additional issues may arise throughout the day. Many precincts are reporting heavy turnout, with the expectation that longer lines could build in key congressional swing states like Ohio as the workday winds down and time runs out to vote.

Seven races to watch for early signs of House results

The final partisan breakdown of the House is unlikely to be known on election night or in the days after, as states such as New York and California, where Republicans hope to pick up many seats, often take weeks to tabulate final results.

But there are some congressional districts that could see results relatively early on election night that have environments similar to many other competitive districts across the country, providing clues about the overall trends in the electorate that will determine the final congressional breakdown.

Here are seven races to monitor for early signs of a red ripple — or a red wave — for the GOP in the House.

Polls open across the country with only minor issues

Final voting began without major hitches Tuesday in midterm elections under intense scrutiny after two years of false claims and conspiracy theories about how ballots are cast and counted.

With polls open across most of the country, no big problems were reported early on, though there were hiccups in some places, which is typical on any Election Day.

For example, vote tabulators malfunctioned in a county in New Jersey and one in Arizona — potentially requiring hand-counting instead; some voting sites in Pennsylvania were delayed in opening because workers showed up late, and others scrambled to replenish supplies of paper ballots that were running low.

“These are things we see in every election cycle,” said Susannah Goodman, director of election security at Common Cause, a group that advocates for voting access. “There’s nothing majorly concerning this morning.”

Since the last nationwide election in 2020, former President Donald Trump and his allies have succeeded in sowing wide distrust about voting by promoting false claims of extensive fraud. The effort has eroded public confidence in elections and democracy, led to restrictions on mail voting and new ID requirements in some GOP-led states and prompted death threats against election officials.

Election Day this year is marked by concerns about further harassment and the potential for disruptions at polling places and at election offices where ballots will be tallied. Election officials say they are prepared to handle any issues that arise, urging voters not to be deterred.

DOJ to monitor voting sites in 24 states

The Department of Justice said Monday that it would be monitoring election sites in counties across 24 states to make sure that voting rights laws are observed.

“Since the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the Civil Rights Division has regularly monitored elections in the field in jurisdictions around the country to protect the rights of voters,” the DOJ stated on its website.

The states included in that list are:

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Florida

Georgia

Massachusetts

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

North Carolina

New Jersey

New Mexico

Nevada

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Wisconsin

Monitors from both the Civil Rights Division and from U.S. Attorneys’ Offices will join the effort.

“Complaints related to disruption at a polling place should always be reported immediately to local election officials (including officials in the polling place),” the DOJ stated. “Complaints related to violence, threats of violence or intimidation at a polling place should be reported immediately to local police authorities by calling 911.”

When will we know the results of the 2022 midterms?

When all the votes are finally tallied will vary from state to state.

Local time is a factor – Hawaii’s polls won’t close until 12:00 a.m. Wednesday EST, for instance – but there are other variables that will determine when the last ballot is counted.

Not all states vote the same, either: Some carry out voting only by mail, while others have a mix of in-person and mail voting. Others also have early in-person voting periods.

There is no federal government agency that tells the country who has won the election right away, and different states count ballots at different times. That means it could take longer to declare a winner in some spots. Varying rules on when recounts or runoff elections might be required could also factor in.

Some states, such as Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, for example, don’t allow officials to begin validating mail-in votes until Election Day. Other states allow grace periods for votes to be counted as long as they were postmarked by Election Day.

All of this means that we likely will not know who won every race on election night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.