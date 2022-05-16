SAN DIEGO — A man in a stolen vehicle led police on a chase through North County Monday, according to San Diego Sherriff’s Department.

The chase began a little before 11:30 when Carlsbad Police Department officers attempted to stop the driver of a stolen 2022 Ford Explorer who then drove off. The man is the stolen SUV was the sole occupant of the vehicle, a Sheriff’s watch commander said.

San Diego Sherriff’s Department deputies took over the chase from Carlsbad police while the driver was heading southbound on Cannon Road.

The suspect drove into a residential area in the Escondido near the 1700 block of Scenic Trail Way before authorities were able to catch up and take the driver into custody.

Aerial footage showed the officers initially put the suspect in a police vehicle, before transferring him onto a stretcher and being taken away on an ambulance. It is not known at this time why the suspect was transferred to the ambulance vehicle.

This is a breaking news story, we will provide updates as they become available.