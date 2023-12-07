Police are pursuing a carjacking suspect out of Fontana on Thursday night.

The suspect is believed to be driving a stolen pickup truck, according to California Highway Patrol.

They may be armed and it’s unclear how many people are inside the vehicle. At least six patrol units are chasing the suspect. The chase traveled on the westbound 10 freeway as they passed through downtown L.A.

The driver merged onto the northbound 101 toward the San Fernando Valley, later to the northbound 405 Freeway and then to the 5 northbound.

A spike strip was deployed on the freeway at one point, but the driver spotted it and was able to quickly dodge it.

A second spike strip was deployed under a bridge but was also unsuccessful. A third spike strip was deployed on the 5 freeway near the Six Flags Magic Mountain area, deflating the truck’s tires and bringing the pursuit to an end.

Registration for the vehicle’s owner is traced back to the West Covina area.

