Crews rescued a dog trapped in a storm drain in Avocado Heights Friday afternoon following an hours-long rescue mission.

Authorities received calls about the trapped canine in a neighborhood on the 1500 block of South Delamare Drive around 4 p.m.

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews responded to the scene. A firefighter initially lowered himself into the drain for some time before returning above ground without the dog.

The dog appeared to be in a difficult position to reach or was scared and uncooperative.

Crew members dropped a long dog harness into the sewer drain before asking a neighbor for a piece of rope to elongate the dog harness. Later, it appeared a hotdog sausage was attached to the rope to lure the dog.

Firefighters rescued a dog trapped in a storm drain in Avocado Heights on June 23, 2023. (KTLA)

Following three unsuccessful attempts at securing the canine after a firefighter lowered himself into the drain, extra reinforcement arrived on the scene shortly before 6 p.m.

Around 6:15 p.m., a firefighter successfully emerged with a 12-pound black dog. The animal appeared to be in good health. Crews provided the pooch with plenty of water afterward.

It’s unclear how the dog became trapped in the confined space and whether it is a stray.