SANTEE, Calif. –A drive-through holiday show is now open on select dates at Santee Lakes Recreation Preserve, said Park and Recreation Operations Administrator Shawna Fakhouri.

The Lights at the Lake event, located at 9120 Carlton Oaks Drive, showcases one mile of over 35 different light displays that are set to synchronized music and can be heard from vehicle radios.

Tickets are $30 for vehicles with up to eight passengers and $50 for vehicles with more than eight passengers, plus a $3 ticket fee. Guests will select their time slot to attend at the time of purchasing. Ticket options can be found here.

This is a drive-through event only, according to the park’s webpage. Walking and biking will not be permitted.

Fakhouri thanked those who sponsored Lights at the Lake, including Allegiance Heating and Air Conditioning Inc. and Hudson Safe-T-Lite.