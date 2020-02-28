Crews rescue injured woman trapped on cliffs

A cliff rescue was underway Friday afternoon near Black’s Beach. Photo by San Diego Fire Department.

SAN DIEGO — Lifeguards and fire officials were working to rescue a woman who was injured on the cliffs by Black’s Beach Friday afternoon.

The 19-year-old woman was suffering from a leg injury when crews reached her, officials with the San Diego Lifeguards and the San Diego Fire Department said.

Crews were working to lower her from the cliff to the beach around 2 p.m. using a rope system, officials said.

Details on how the woman was injured were not immediately available.

Happening now – @SDLifeguards and firefighters performing a cliff rescue at Blacks Beach. 19 yr old woman with a leg injury. She will be lowered to the beach using a rope system and then transported back up top by vehicle. #teamwork #cliffrescue pic.twitter.com/hOmJyNAfG3 — SDFD (@SDFD) February 28, 2020

Check back for updates on this developing story.