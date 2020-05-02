Lifeguards expect busy weekend at San Diego beaches

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Lifeguards are expecting a busy weekend at the beaches because of warmer weather and ocean hazards such as rip currents and sting rays, Lifeguard Services officials said.

This is the first weekend beaches are open since San Diego County officials eased restrictions on beach activities on Monday.

However, some beaches in the county remain closed, including Coronado Sunset Park and dog beach, Solana Beach, state beaches, Del Mar and Carlsbad.

Del Mar and Carlsbad officials said they will open their beach on Monday.

Lifeguards were expecting to perform many water rescues Saturday because of rip currents, according to Lt. Rich Stropky of Lifeguard Services. A surfer who was hit in the face with a surfboard needed medical attention Saturday morning, he said.

“For the most part, people are doing what we want,” Stropky said “Most people understand this is serious and if we don’t do this right, we could lose the privilege of using the beaches.”‘

Lifeguards issued a couple of warnings to people trying to use the boardwalk, which is still closed, Stropky said. One runner on the boardwalk ran past four signs warning the boardwalk was closed, he said.

The National Weather Service said temperatures throughout the county this weekend will be near normal with mostly clear skies.