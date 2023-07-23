SAN DIEGO — A first of its kind San Diego Loyal SC and Willy Santos skateboard deck is now available for a limited time.

The legendary skateboarder’s online shop — Willys Workshop — officially launched the deck this month as a way celebrate two of the world’s most iconic sports.

That’s according to SD Loyal representatives who also say the collaboration unites soccer and skateboarding on a local level.

“In our four-year history, this is the most unique collaboration we’ve been a part of,” said SD Loyal President, Ricardo Campos. “A skateboarding legend and San Diego’s own, Willy Santos has been a loyal ambassador to our club since day one. Skateboarding culture in San Diego is authentic and bold, characteristics shared by our most dedicated supporters and fans. This was a special way to pay homage across both sports.”

The skateboard features the classic dog character used on Santos’ Birdhouse decks of the late 90s and early 2000s.

SD Loyal Launches skateboard collaboration with Willy Santos. (Courtesy credit: San Diego Loyal SC)

Santos, who’s Filipino family settled in Mira Mesa, began competing in amateur skate tournaments locally in San Diego and turned pro at the age of 15. He teamed up Tony Hawk — another local skateboarding legend — as part of the Birdhouse project.

“The similarities I see between soccer and skateboarding are uncanny,” said Santos. “Both sports bring people together in a unique way. The passion and intensity I see from the fans at SD Loyal home games is the same spirit I see from neighborhood kids getting together at local skateparks. It’s a togetherness that goes beyond the sport. It was really exciting to come together to merge that passion through a skateboard collaboration.”

For those looking to score the board, a limited edition run of the deck will be available in-person only at The Shop @ SD Loyal in Mission Valley, which is located at 655 Camino De La Reina.