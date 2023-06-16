A jet comes in for landing at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on April 15, 2008, in Los Angeles. (David McNew/Getty Images)

Portions of Los Angeles International Airport terminals have been evacuated after reports of a suspicious item was found on Friday night.

Authorities first discovered the suspicious item around 9:30 p.m., according to airport officials. The package was located in an area before an official TSA security checkpoint.

Passengers in Terminals 1 and 1.5 have been evacuated out of caution.

Vehicle traffic is being diverted from the upper and lower levels as authorities respond to the scene. No flights have been affected so far, but that could change.

An LAPD bomb squad has been dispatched to the scene.

“Due to police activity in Terminal 1, traffic in the terminal area is being diverted,” said LAX officials. “Please check with your airline for the latest flight status information. Thank you for your patience.”

Sky5 images show traffic is severely backed up on the freeway and surface roads leading to the airport’s arrivals and departures areas.

Details remain limited and the possible contents of the suspicious package have not been released.

This developing story will be updated.