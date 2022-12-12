SAN DIEGO – Monday is the last day San Diego property owners can pay their taxes without facing any late fees, according to an email from the San Diego treasurer-tax collector’s office.

“Today (Monday) is the last day to pay your property taxes. Payments received after 12 midnight tonight will incur a 10% penalty,” said Dan McAllister, the San Diego treasurer-tax collector.

McAllister went on to add that more than 70% of SD taxpayers can pay the taxes electronically.

Below are the payment options:

Payment options and deadline details:

Pay by e-Check – Got to sdttc.com and pay before midnight, Dec. 12th.

– Got to sdttc.com and pay before midnight, Dec. 12th. Pay by mail – Obtain USPS postmark and mail your payment before/on Dec. 12th.

– Obtain USPS postmark and mail your payment before/on Dec. 12th. Pay by phone or in person – Payments can be made by phone at 855-829-3773 or in person by visiting any of the five branch offices before 5pm, Dec. 12th.

Property taxes pay for schools, libraries and other services.