The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for a man who was driving an allegedly stolen pickup truck and eventually escaped police after a high-speed pursuit in downtown L.A.

The truck, a white 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, was spotted near 5th and San Julien streets at 1:50 a.m. on Aug. 13, the LAPD said in a news release.

“The driver began to conduct evasive maneuvers to elude the officers by not stopping for red phase tri-lights and accelerating at a high-rate of speed,” police said.

Police pursued the driver through downtown, though he was “able to briefly elude the officers and abandoned the truck on the 600 block of Lebanon Street.”

By “hiding in plain sight at a local shopping center,” the driver was able to escape. Footage of the driver can be found on the LAPD’s YouTube channel.

The LAPD released these photos of a man accused of eluding a police pursuit on Aug. 13, 2023.

He is described as a man between 18 and 25 years old who has a thin build and weighs between 150 and 180 pounds.

He was wearing a black sweatshirt with multi-colored lettering on the back, and he has a high-and-tight haircut with protruding ears.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Juan Campos at 213-833-3713 or email him at 31480@LAPD.Online.

Alternatively, contact the Central Traffic Division Watch Commander at 213-833-3746 during weekends and off-hours or telephone the 24-hour toll-free number at 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

For anonymous telephone calls, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.