LA wipes out 66K old pot convictions

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County prosecutors are joining other district attorneys to use technology to wipe out 66,000 old marijuana convictions years after California voters broadly legalized the drug.

The county is working with the nonprofit Code for America, which uses computer algorithms to find eligible cases that are otherwise hard to identify in old court documents. The group has offered its technology free to all of the state’s 58 district attorneys.

The program identifies eligible cases and automatically fills out forms to file with the courts. Prosecutors this week asked an Los Angeles judge to dismiss convictions for cases that date back to 1961.