LA teen dies in shooting at party on Valentine’s Day

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The coroner’s office Saturday released the name of the 17-year-old Sun Valley boy who was shot dead at a house party in Arleta in which two other victims were wounded.

The deceased was identified as Christian Javier Camacho, coroner’s Lt. Nani Cholakians said.

Camacho got into a fight with the suspect at the party in the 13400 block of Rangoon Street, near Canterbury Avenue, at 10:45 p.m. Friday, according to police.

During the altercation, the suspect pulled out a handgun, shot the victim several times and ran to a dark-colored vehicle with another male and female. A detailed description of the shooter was not available.

The wounds to the other victims were not considered life-threatening, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section. Both were treated and released from an area hospital, police said.

Officers responding to a shots-fired call found Camacho lying on the ground in a rear driveway, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

A witness told police he heard at least 10 gunshots.

LAPD Valley Bureau homicide detectives asked anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 818-374-1925.