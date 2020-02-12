La Mesa explores building affordable housing at MTS stations

LA MESA, Calif. — The La Mesa City Council Tuesday night approved a feasibility study to build affordable housing at two MTS stations.

The study will examine whether the parking lots at the Spring Street and Amaya Drive stations are good fits for development.

Councilmember Colin Parent said the goal is to increase affordable housing while decreasing greenhouse gas emissions, in alignment with the city’s Climate Action Plan.

“A big piece of that is getting more people to live near transit so that they don’t have to rely on a car, at least as often as they do,” Parent said.

One passenger expressed concerns about losing parking spaces. Parent said that will be addressed in the feasibility study.

“During peak hours it’s only occupied 20%. So there is a ton of extra space,” Parent said.

After the feasibility study, Parent said the project will be years in the making, including traffic and environmental impact studies, public input and researching financing options.

“Sometimes development decisions are really challenging and politically difficult,” Parent said. “Building homes near transit, that’s an easy one.”

If the project moves forward after the initial feasibility study phase, Parent expects the project to take two to three years to complete.