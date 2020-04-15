La Costa Canyon Girl’s Lacrosse Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.
Haley Dumiak and Lindsay Zientak
Haley played as goal-keeper and Lindsay was a defender.
Sierra Lizerbram
Sierra, co-captain of the team, played all four years on varsity and plans to attend UC Davis next year.
Hannah Ethridge
Hanna, also co-captain, also played four years on varsity and will attend Fresno State.
Kasey Spencer
Kasey was also co-captain and spent three years on varsity.
Susie Schaffer
Susie, the last co-captain, also played three seasons on varsity.
Joelle Roth
Joelle played three years and was a two-sport athlete.
Gabby Andreoli
Gabby played two years on varsity.
Liberty Carter
Liberty also played two years on varsity and played two sports at LCC.
