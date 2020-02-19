LA bans use of exotic, wild animals for entertainment

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Concerned that elephants and other animals have become props at Hollywood parties, the Los Angeles City Council has voted to ban the use of wild, exotic and dangerous animals for entertainment.

Tuesday’s vote would make it illegal to force such animals to perform tricks, give rides or to be used for the amusement of a live audience. State law already bars their use in circuses.

The LA measure covers everything from lions and gorillas to giant snakes but excludes common domestic animals, such as horses. The measure does allow the use of exotic animals by the LA Zoo and conservationists.