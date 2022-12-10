SAN DIEGO — A homeless man was arrested Friday after allegedly attacking restaurant workers with a knife in La Jolla, said the San Diego Police Department.

The man was seen drinking in front of “The Taco Stand” on the 600 block of Pearl Street, said police, but when he was asked to leave the business he got violent and attacked employees.



Officers said staff then threw bottles and other items to get him to leave, but he only became more enraged — breaking a window, throwing chairs and tossing trash.

No one was injured during the incident.