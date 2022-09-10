SAN DIEGO – With Tropical Storm Kay veering away from the U.S.-Mexico border, the now post-tropical cyclone will bring chances of showers and thunderstorms to the area Saturday.

The mountain and desert areas could see thunderstorms throughout the day, with flash flood warnings in effect through Saturday evening.

Forecasters say the area will experience 34 mph winds Saturday, which will continue to weaken Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, the humidity will start decreasing after Monday, when the area could start experiencing drier winds.