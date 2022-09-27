Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

SAN DIEGO — Jimmy Buffett has postponed what was supposed to be the first-ever concert at San Diego State University’s Snapdragon Stadium on Oct. 22.

The “Margaritaville” singer intended to bring his Life On the Flip Side Redux tour to San Diego alongside Grammy winner and San Diego local Jason Mraz. However, due to medical concerns, the show is set to be rescheduled.

Buffett took to Twitter to confirm the cancelation was due to health issues and a brief hospital stay. He plans to take the remainder of the year off to recuperate.

Buffett released his latest album, “Life on the Flip Side,” in 2020, which debuted in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.

Mraz, whose family owns and operates a farm in the San Diego area, is fresh off the release of his compilation album “Lalalalovesongs,” including songs like “Lucky,” “I’m Yours,” and “I Won’t Give Up.”

San Diegans with tickets to the Snapdragon Stadium opening show can expect a rescheduled date for 2023. Ticketmaster plans to send out an email to concertgoers as soon as the new date is determined.