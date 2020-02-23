Jeep hits man in crosswalk

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while crossing a National City street in a crosswalk Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. near East 8th Street and K Avenue, according to the National City Fire Department.

Authorities said a woman driving a black Jeep struck a man as he was crossing the street in a crosswalk. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

The woman was arrested and the Jeep was impounded, authorities said.

