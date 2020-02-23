Jeep hits man in crosswalk

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while crossing a National City street in a crosswalk Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. near East 8th Street and K Avenue, according to the National City Fire Department.

Authorities said a woman driving a black Jeep struck a man as he was crossing the street in a crosswalk. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

The woman was arrested and the Jeep was impounded, authorities said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News