Inmate’s death ruled accident due to drug-related choking

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An inmate who was stricken and died last winter at San Diego Central Jail choked to death while under the influence of an illegal drug, authorities reported Thursday.

Omar Arroyo Moreno, 33, was found passed out in his cell at the Front Street detention center about 10:45 p.m. Jan. 6, hours after being arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of narcotics paraphernalia, according to sheriff’s officials.

Jail personnel tried in vain to revive Moreno prior to the arrival of paramedics, who took over the lifesaving attempts before pronouncing him dead at the scene, Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

Homicide detectives were called in to investigate, as is standard in cases of in-custody fatalities, and found no evidence of criminal involvement in Moreno’s death, Seiver said.

Following an autopsy, the county Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that Moreno died from accidental asphyxiation, with acute methamphetamine intoxication a contributing factor.

