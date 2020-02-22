Inmate found dead last fall died of natural causes, authorities say

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — An inmate found dead at San Diego Central Jail last fall died of natural causes, authorities reported Friday.

Deputies conducting a security check in a housing area at the Front Street detention center found 46-year-old Matthew Godfrey lying on the floor of his single-occupant cell late on the morning of Nov. 27, according to sheriff’s officials.

Medics tried in vain to revive Godfrey before pronouncing him dead at the scene, said Lt. Michael Blevins.

An autopsy determined that Godfrey, who was in custody for violating a domestic-violence restraining order, succumbed to hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, Blevins said.