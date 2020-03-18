Injured driver trapped in vehicle after hit-and-run crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Authorities Wednesday were searching for a motorist who fled from a two-vehicle crash near a Rainbow intersection, leaving the other driver severely injured and trapped in his vehicle.

The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Rainbow Valley Boulevard, east of Interstate 15, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

Firefighters responded to the scene and had to take the door off of one of the vehicles to rescue its driver, a man whose age was not immediately available, said North County Fire Protection spokesman John Choi.

The victim was taken to Palomar Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, Choi said.

The driver of the other vehicle, described only as a tan Honda, fled the scene by the time authorities arrived, the CHP reported.

No description of the driver was immediately available.

