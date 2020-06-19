In major reversal, Navy upholds firing of aircraft carrier captain who warned about COVID-19 outbreak

CORRECTS YEAR TO 2019, NOT 2029 – In this Nov. 15, 2019, photo U.S. Navy Capt. Brett Crozier, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), addresses the crew during an all-hands call on the ship’s flight deck while conducting routine operations in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. U.S. defense leaders are backing the Navy’s decision to fire the ship captain who sought help for his coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier, even as videos showed his sailors cheering him as he walked off the vessel. Videos went viral on social media Friday, April 3, 2020, showing hundreds of sailors gathered on the ship chanting and applauding Navy Capt. Brett Crozier as he walked down the ramp, turned, saluted, waved and got into a waiting car. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Huynh via AP)

(CNN) — In a major reversal, the US Navy has decided to fire the captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier who warned about the spread of the coronavirus pandemic aboard his ship, a decision that comes after the findings of a preliminary investigation recommended he be reinstated, according to a US Navy official and a congressional aide familiar briefed on the investigation.

The investigation concluded that Capt. Brett Crozier made other poor decisions in response to the outbreak, the sources said.

Though Crozier has been relieved of command of the ship, he is expected to remain in the Navy.

Additionally, the Strike Group Commander Rear Adm. Stuart Baker will also be held accountable for poor decision-making and his promotion is being put on hold, both sources said.

The Navy has not yet made the findings of the report public.

Crozier was initially fired in April for what the acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, who subsequently resigned, said was poor judgment for too widely disseminating a warning about the spread of virus aboard his vessel, a warning that eventually made its way into the press.

Several defense officials told CNN that the Navy initially recommended that Crozier be restored to command of the carrier following a preliminary inquiry later that month.

Officials told CNN that the Navy was so confident that the Pentagon leadership would endorse its recommendation to reinstate Crozier that it was forced to scuttle a planned press conference to announce the results after Defense Secretary Mark Esper did not immediately endorse the findings, helping to convince then acting Navy Secretary James E. McPherson to launch a broader inquiry.

The fallout from the outbreak aboard the Roosevelt, which spread to more than 1,000 crew members before the Navy ceased publishing data on the number of infected sailors, sparked a major controversy within the Navy, leading to Modly’s resignation.

Crozier’s memo which set off the chain of the events warned Navy leadership that decisive action was needed to save the lives of the ship’s crew. “We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die. If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset — our Sailors,” it read, three US defense officials confirmed to CNN.

Modly resigned days later over his handling of the incident, actions which included a $240,000 trip to Guam where he slammed Crozier and admonished sailors for giving Crozier a rousing send off in public remarks to the crew.

“I believe if there is ever a time to ask for help it is now regardless of the impact on my career,” Crozier wrote in his email, the contents of which a US official directly familiar with the message confirmed to CNN.

The email was addressed to Crozier’s immediate superior Baker and several other senior Navy officials in the region.

The investigation did not fault Crozier for sending the email and attached memo but faulted him for not having all the facts in hand, leaving off people that needed to see it, and not warning Baker in advance that he was sending It.

In his memo, Crozier implored Navy leaders to take immediate steps to address the situation.

“Decisive action is required. Removing the majority of personnel from a deployed US nuclear aircraft carrier and isolating them for two weeks may seem like an extraordinary measure,” his memo said.

“This is a necessary risk. It will enable the carrier and air wing to get back underway as quickly as possible while ensuring the health and safety of our Sailors. Keeping over 4,000 young men and women on board the TR is an unnecessary risk and breaks faith with those Sailors entrusted to our care,” Crozier added.

Video of Crozier receiving raucous applause from his crew while departing the aircraft carrier following his initial ouster went viral on the internet and several lawmakers had called for him to be reinstated.

