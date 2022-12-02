SAN DIEGO – Five Interstate 805 and State Route 52 connectors will be closed during the overnight hours beginning Sunday and lasting through Thursday, said a Caltrans press release.

Caltrans said the closures are scheduled to take place between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. for work on maintenance pullouts and gore areas.

Below are the five connectors included in the closure, as well as detours for drivers:

Eastbound SR-52 to northbound I-805 – Detour to eastbound SR-52, exit Convoy Street, turn left to the westbound SR-52 onramp, connect to northbound I-805

Eastbound SR-52 to southbound I-805 – Detour to eastbound SR-52, exit Convoy Street, turn left to the westbound SR-52 onramp, connect to southbound I-805

Westbound SR-52 to southbound 805– Detour to westbound SR-52, exit Genesee Avenue, turn left to the eastbound SR-52 onramp, connect to southbound I-805

Northbound I-805 to eastbound SR-52 – Detour to northbound I-805, exit Governor Drive, turn left to the southbound I-805 on ramp, connect to eastbound SR-52

Southbound I-805 to eastbound SR-52 – Detour to southbound I-805, exit Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, U-Turn at Doliva Drive, enter the northbound I-805 onramp, connect to eastbound SR-52

Not every ramp will be closed at the same time. All maintenance work by Caltrans is subject to weather and traffic incidents.