Hundreds of items from SDCCU Stadium up for auction

SAN DIEGO — You still have a chance to own a piece of San Diego history as the old stadium in Mission Valley – The Murph, The Q – is torn down.

San Diego State University now owns the land and is selling off the memorabilia ahead of a massive redevelopment project at the site.

The sale of seats from SDCCU Stadium, $329 a pair, ended Dec. 13 but hundreds of items from the stadium are up for auction.

Seats ready for pickup outside SDCCU Stadium on Dec. 12.