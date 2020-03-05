Hundreds of firefighters hit the streets for ‘Fill the Boot’ fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Hundreds of uniformed firefighters were walking the streets of San Diego and Imperial counties Thursday morning, asking drivers to "Fill the Boot" with cash to help burn survivors.

The annual fundraiser supports the Burn Institute, an organization that provides support services for burn victims in addition to fire and burn prevention education.

Firefighters strolled intersections with flyers, signs and empty boots to collect donations from drivers during the morning commute. The boot drive has become the Burn Institute's "hallmark fundraiser," raising over $200,000 each year, according to the organizations.

Proceeds benefit a variety of programs, including Camp Beyond the Scars, which is specifically for children with burn injuries.

"This unique camp program has provided a safe place for hundreds of young burn survivors to share their experiences in a supportive and nurturing camp environment," the Burn Institute said in a news release.

"In addition, a portion of the Boot Drive donations are used to sustain the Red Line of Courage Fund, designed to provide financial support to members of the fire service who sustain a burn injury while on duty."

If you did not see a firefighter on your morning commute but would like to contribute, you can donate on the organization's website.