Hundreds in Tijuana protest violence against women

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. – A protest in Tijuana could have caused a border shut down Friday if protestors got their way.

About 100 women marched across Mexico to call attention to escalating violence against women, specifically because of their gender, and what those women view as a lack of action from the government.

The protestors had every intention of marching up to the San Ysidro Port of Entry to get the attention of authorities in both the U.S. and Mexico, but a heavy police presence on the Mexico side prevented any kind of shutdown.

The protest lasted about four hours Friday, as women marched and chanted, claiming injustice for a number of recent murders of women and even a young girl.

FOX 5’s cameras did not catch any of the protest, but our reporting partners at The San Diego Union-Tribune and another witness were able to gain a closer look.

Union-Tribune reporter Wendy Fry spoke with one woman about what’s causing such an outcry from women in Mexico.

“We are here because we are sick of the injustice, we are sick of the impunity, we have no response from the government. We are sick and tired that we cannot walk in the streets, we’re scared all the time. We’re paranoid,” said Zucely Quiroz.

According to those on the ground in Mexico, the protest was mostly peaceful with no arrests or injuries.

A brief scuffle with some police officers was quickly resolved and officers closed down two lanes of northbound traffic to allow the group to protest without further clashes.

Federal police were seen in anti-riot gear closer to the vehicle booths at the port of entry, while unarmed female Tijuana police officers accompanied the protesters to help the demonstration remain peaceful.